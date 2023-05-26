ModernGhana logo
She was brilliant; she is completely fit for the job – Joe Wise praises CJ nominee Gertrude Torkornoo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise is backing Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to do a fantastic job as the Chief Justice of Ghana.

The Chief Justice nominee was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26.

Although she has been praised for her posture and answers on matters raised at the vetting, there was no consensus to recommend her for approval at the end of the process.

Speaking to Citi News after the vetting, Joseph Osei-Owusu was full of praise for Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

According to him, he thought the Chief Justice nominee was brilliant and believed she can do the job.

“My view is that she was brilliant. She answered all the questions expertly. She demonstrated that her integrity is intact and for me, she is fit for the job. I think the committee should recommend her to the house for approval,” Joe Wise said.

For the Members of Parliament representing the Minority on the Appointments Committee, they will only take a decision on the new Chief Justice nominee after reading the full judgment of the Supreme Court on the case involving former Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson.

Regardless of their stance, Joe Wise has disclosed that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will be recommended for approval via a majority decision.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

Latest: News
