‘Any government that takes us to IMF has failed’ — Jantuah jabs Akufo-Addo

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, stating that any government that went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for aid has failed.

During an interview on TV3's New Day program, Mr. Jantuah expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the economy.

"They shouldn't come and tell us about things that they feel they have ratcheted and they're making it as if they're doing something good. They don't know how to do it, unfortunately," Mr. Jantuah asserted.

He further highlighted the importance of prudent financial management, emphasising that any government that reaches a point of seeking IMF intervention is a failure.

He said, “Look, I thank God that Ghanaians gave President Akufo-Addo the chance to rule. We have seen his rule and we compare his rule to our tradition and it stands nowhere. Any government that takes us to the IMF has failed and they should accept it.

“They’ve failed because if he held the economy strong enough…if you said when you got to a stage where you’re spending and you realise that this spending is not effective, stop it."

Referring to the experience of Chile, Mr Jantuah suggested that implementing measures to curtail spending could have potentially saved the country from economic challenges.

Mr Jantuah further stated, “Would it not have saved us? Chile did it and it saved them. Now the IMF is telling us in this document that we are going to have levels of debt cancellation in terms of stopping spending when we go overboard.”

Looking ahead, he cautioned that the next decade is likely to pose significant challenges for Ghana and stressed the importance of preparing for the future.

“Let’s see, the next ten years is not going to be easy so we should embrace ourselves,” he cautioned.