Supreme Court roars as Kpessa-Whyte hurriedly apologises for 'stupid court' comment

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a lecturer at the University of Ghana and unsuccessful National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Shai Osudoku, has expressed regret for allegedly criticising the Supreme Court.

In a recent tweet, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte subtly threw jabs at the Supreme Court describing it as "Stupid Court."

He also criticised the judiciary, accusing it of being politically biased and lacking common sense.

In reaction, the Supreme Court has summond Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte to provide justification for why he should not be held in contempt for allegedly disparaging the country's apex Court.

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte's tweets were after the Supreme Court ordered the name of NDC MP James Gyakye Quayson be deleted from Parliament's records for owing allegiance to Canada.

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte stated in a statement that he had no intention of disparaging the Supreme Court and further apologised.

He expressed regret for any hurt or discomfort his tweets may have caused the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court and the whole judiciary.

Attached is the full statement by Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
