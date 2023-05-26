ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You're an inspiration to women - Afenyo-Markin tells Gertrude Torkornoo

Headlines You're an inspiration to women - Afenyo-Markin tells Gertrude Torkornoo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has eulogised the Chief Justice Nominee, Gertrude Torkornoo.

He said she is an inspiration to women given her glorious legal career over the period.

During the vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, Mr Afenyo-Markin who is also a lawmaker for Effutu said “You are an inspiration to women.”

When asked what she had to say to women or young girls who are in self-doubt about their prospects in life? she answered: “I will ask them to be confident in themselves, to work on the areas that derate the self-doubts, to choose not to look down on themselves, every girl is entitled to sit with her brother.”

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who hails from Winneba in the Central Region, if approved, will become the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, after Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier urged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to quickly facilitate the approval of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for the position of Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 officially retired from active service.

Justice Anin-Yeboah served 21 years as a judge, serving three years as the Head of the Judiciary.

Following his retirement, Justice Jones Dotse, the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench, has assumed the position of Acting Chief Justice.

This is in accordance with Article 144 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that when the office of Chief Justice is vacant or the Chief Justice, for any reason is unable to perform the functions of his office, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court shall act as the Chief Justice until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators dont get to judges – Justice Torkornoo Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators don’t get to judges – Justice T...

2 hours ago

Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ nominee parries 'bias' flak against apex court Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mad rush to pay Dr. Bawumia nomination fee

2 hours ago

Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah The reality is that all is not well with the global economy; NDC must be told – ...

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong Kwabena Agyepong picks nomination form to contest NPP flagbearer election

2 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko NPP Flagbearer Race: Boakye Agyarko picks nomination form to contest Bawumia, ot...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia Fun Club picks nomination form on his behalf

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nomiee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, at her vetting on Friday. 'For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God' — CJ Nominee preaches a...

Latest: News
body-container-line