I declared my assets last year — Justice Gertude Torkornoo tells Appointments Committee

Chief Justice Nominee Gertrude Torkornoo has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament she has declared her assets.

She said she declared the assets last year when she was nominated as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

She explained that the declaration of assets is a four-year cycle activity.

“Have you declared your assets since you were nominated? She was asked by Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In answer, she said, “I declared my assets last year, it is a four-cycle.”

Dr Forson further has asked to work on the image of the judiciary if she is approved.

“If you are fortunate enough to occupy the office of a Chief Justice one thing you should consider working on is the image of the noble institute,” Dr Forson told her during the vetting on Friday, May 26.

During the screening, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told her that she was an inspiration to women given her glorious legal career over the period.