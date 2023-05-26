ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I declared my assets last year — Justice Gertude Torkornoo tells Appointments Committee

Headlines I declared my assets last year — Justice Gertude Torkornoo tells Appointments Committee
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Chief Justice Nominee Gertrude Torkornoo has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament she has declared her assets.

She said she declared the assets last year when she was nominated as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

She explained that the declaration of assets is a four-year cycle activity.

“Have you declared your assets since you were nominated? She was asked by Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In answer, she said, “I declared my assets last year, it is a four-cycle.”

Dr Forson further has asked to work on the image of the judiciary if she is approved.

“If you are fortunate enough to occupy the office of a Chief Justice one thing you should consider working on is the image of the noble institute,” Dr Forson told her during the vetting on Friday, May 26.

During the screening, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told her that she was an inspiration to women given her glorious legal career over the period.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators dont get to judges – Justice Torkornoo Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators don’t get to judges – Justice T...

2 hours ago

Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ nominee parries 'bias' flak against apex court Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mad rush to pay Dr. Bawumia nomination fee

2 hours ago

Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah The reality is that all is not well with the global economy; NDC must be told – ...

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong Kwabena Agyepong picks nomination form to contest NPP flagbearer election

2 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko NPP Flagbearer Race: Boakye Agyarko picks nomination form to contest Bawumia, ot...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia Fun Club picks nomination form on his behalf

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nomiee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, at her vetting on Friday. 'For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God' — CJ Nominee preaches a...

Latest: News
body-container-line