Ghana's situation regarding judgment debt serious, they're not well defended by AG - Justice Torkonoo

26.05.2023 LISTEN

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has stated that a major issue facing the nation is judgement debt.

Justice Torkornoo stated that it is imperative that the nation give judgement debts serious consideration.

Justice Torkornoo responded to a query on judgement debts during her vetting on Friday, May 26.

“My personal view is that it’s a big problem. I think that there are many cases that are not well-defended. I think that we need to look at how we apply interest rates closely," she stated.

According to her, the transacting ministries failed to provide enough information making it difficult for the State Attorney to defend the case.

“Very often the transactions are in one ministry and have to be defended by the Attorney General’s department and I’ve come across cases where the relevant ministries don’t give the appropriate information to the AG’s department to defend them in the matter” Justice Torkornoom stated.

She added, “I think that it’s a section of justice delivery that as a country we have to make ourselves to and everybody with responsibility should pay attention to. I will do my part.”