ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.05.2023 Headlines

Ghana's situation regarding judgment debt serious, they're not well defended by AG - Justice Torkonoo

Ghana's situation regarding judgment debt serious, they're not well defended by AG - Justice Torkonoo
26.05.2023 LISTEN

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has stated that a major issue facing the nation is judgement debt.

Justice Torkornoo stated that it is imperative that the nation give judgement debts serious consideration.

Justice Torkornoo responded to a query on judgement debts during her vetting on Friday, May 26.

“My personal view is that it’s a big problem. I think that there are many cases that are not well-defended. I think that we need to look at how we apply interest rates closely," she stated.

According to her, the transacting ministries failed to provide enough information making it difficult for the State Attorney to defend the case.

“Very often the transactions are in one ministry and have to be defended by the Attorney General’s department and I’ve come across cases where the relevant ministries don’t give the appropriate information to the AG’s department to defend them in the matter” Justice Torkornoom stated.

She added, “I think that it’s a section of justice delivery that as a country we have to make ourselves to and everybody with responsibility should pay attention to. I will do my part.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators dont get to judges – Justice Torkornoo Alleged bribe monies taken by judicial predators don’t get to judges – Justice T...

2 hours ago

Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ nominee parries 'bias' flak against apex court Unanimous decisions are matter of the law being on the side taken by the SC — CJ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mad rush to pay Dr. Bawumia nomination fee

2 hours ago

Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo Working people studying law struggle — Gertrude Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Gertrude defends 'unanimous' decisions of Supreme Court

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah The reality is that all is not well with the global economy; NDC must be told – ...

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong Kwabena Agyepong picks nomination form to contest NPP flagbearer election

2 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko NPP Flagbearer Race: Boakye Agyarko picks nomination form to contest Bawumia, ot...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia Fun Club picks nomination form on his behalf

2 hours ago

Chief Justice nomiee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, at her vetting on Friday. 'For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God' — CJ Nominee preaches a...

Latest: News
body-container-line