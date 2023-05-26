Judges work for the ordinary Ghanaian; not for the appointing authority – Chief Justice nominee insists

Chief Justice Nominee, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo has refuted the claims that when judges are appointed they are forced to do the bidding of the appointing authority.

The vetting of the new Chief Justice has officially started today, Friday, May 26.

During the vetting, she was asked to give her views on the perception that judges especially the Justices of the Supreme Court do the bidding of the appointing authorities.

Replying to Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu who posed the question, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo said it is a false perception.

According to her, judges work in respect of the ordinary Ghanaian and not on behalf of the appointing authority.

“It is a wrong perception because the load of our work is in respect of the ordinary Ghanaian, it hardly has anything to do with appointing authorities,” the Chief Justice nominee said.

At her vetting today, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo opened up on plans to invest in practice directions as the Chief Justice of the country.

She said there will be manuals that every court staff will have to comply with in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo has also disclosed that the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana leadership is being engaged to call off their nationwide strike action.