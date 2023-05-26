Perception that judges do the bidding of appointing authorities wrong — Gertrude Torkornoo

The perception that judges in Ghana do the bidding of the appointing authorities is wrong, Chief Justice Nominee Gertrude Araba Torkornoo has said.

She explained that the work of judges is for all Ghanaians, not for the appointing authorities.

Asked by Madina Lawmaker Francis Xavier Sosu for her views on the perception that judges especially the Justices of the Supreme Court do the bidding of the appointing authorities, she said during her vetting on Friday May 26 that “it is a wrong perception because the load of our work is in respect of the ordinary Ghanaian, it hardly has anything to do with appointing authorities.”

She further said that she would resort to “Consistent engagement with the community of Ghana through the media regarding how the adjudication of justice” is done in order to erase such perception.

Regarding the strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), she said that the process is ongoing to resolve the issues.

Speaking during her vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, she said a lot of stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President are involved in the process of resolving their issues.

“The process is very much ONgoing, yesterday there was a meeting,” she told the committee.

JUSAG declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, May 24 over the failure of the government to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances.

—3news.com