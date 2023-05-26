Focus of democracy should be on rule of law, not the rule by law — Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin has stated that the focus of democracy should be on the rule of law, not the rule by law.

The rule of law is governed by fairness and justice and must be centred around the represented people, making their interests and personal development a priority.

According to Mr Speaker, the Ghanaian people must be at the centre of all decisions made by the country’s political leaders.

Based on this understanding, the purpose of the Legislature must be to add value and worth to all intercessions aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians.

He was speaking during a courtesy call visit paid on him by the Russian Ambassador, H. E Sergei Berdnikov, at Parliament House in Accra.

His visit was intended to explore ways to improve ties between the Russian and Ghanaian parliaments.

Mr Speaker commended the Russian Ambassador for his determination and drive to strengthen bilateral relations.

He went on to argue that there were other avenues for strategic partnerships worth creating and encouraging.

Mr Bagbin believes that more collaborations can be formed in energy, trade, education and capacity-building workshops for members of parliament.

He advocated for the reactivation and strengthening of the Ghana-Russia Friendship Association to promote exchanges that will create more wealth and employment opportunities for citizens of both countries, while also assisting Ghana in strengthening the atomic energy industry.

Even though Ghana and Mexico have had diplomatic ties dating back to 1958, the Russian Ambassador indicated that Russia was still dedicated to looking into fresh and creative methods to strategically deepen this partnership through increasing community participation.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Speaker agreed that more could be done to develop ties and relationships between these two nations that would be advantageous to both.

”We can all agree that additional conversations and interactions are necessary to advance and improve relations between Ghana and Russia," he stated.