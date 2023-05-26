Ghana is 15th most miserable country in the world on Steve Hanke's 2022 misery index

A Johns Hopkins Professor Steve Hanke has accused President Akufo-Addo of incompetence in the management of the economy.

By his measure, Ghana’s inflation rate is currently 64 percent despite the 41.2% official rate of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Prof Hanke, an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo administration, said Ghana is the 15th most miserable country in the world on his 2022 annual Misery Index.

“In #Ghana , the #cedi is junk. By my measure, inflation in Ghana stands at a TERRIBLE 64%/yr. Thanks to Pres. Akufo-Addo's INCOMPETENCE & ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT, Ghana is the 15TH-MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the world in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index,” he tweeted on Friday.