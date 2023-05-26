Bawumia has become a joker, Alan needs rebranding; they are no match for Mahama – Amaliba

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has opined that the party is coming to power in 2025 regardless of the flagbearer the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will present for the next general elections.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day Show, he described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a joke.

According to him, the Vice President has become a liar and will pose no threat to the NDC in the 2024 General Election since his credibility is questioned.

“You see him, you see lies. You see him, you see a joker,” Abraham Amaliba said.

He further noted that Alan Kyerematen has been smeared and needs rebranding.

Arguing that the flagbearer hopeful of the NPP does not have the luxury of time to rebrand, Abraham Amaliba believes that the NDC is destined for victory in 2024.

“He [Alan Kyerematen] sat too long. He has been smeared. He needs to rebrand and that will take him another four years,” Abraham Amaliba argued.

Today, the ruling NPP has officially opened nominations for the party’s presidential primaries.

Meanwhile, the NDC has already selected John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls.