Governance isn’t about pussy-footing problems to create temporary reliefs for political points – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has indicated that although the country will make some gains through the implementation of the International Monetary Fund conditionalities, they will only be temporal.

In a statement, he argued that governance is not about pussy-footing problems to create temporary reliefs to score political points.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo insists that government must implement well-thought practical and commonsensical interventions to address problems for the citizenry.

He proposes that Ghanaians should push the government to do better to address the fundamental causes of the problems facing the country.

“Governance is not about pussy-footing problems to create temporary reliefs for the purposes of scoring political points for electoral advantage.

“It is more about steering the affairs of a state and implementing well thought through practical and commonsensical interventions, that effectively address the lots of the ordinary people. This is what brings improvements in the physical quality of human life and ultimately wins the hearts of voters,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

Meanwhile, the Political Science lecturer wants Ghanaians to push politicians to serve the people better and do more beyond the shallow IMF conditionalities.

Below is the full statement from Prof. Ransford Gyampo.

1. It is to be admitted that there may be some gains in implementing the IMF Conditionalities, regardless of the IMF’s hidden neocolonial intentions to make us dependent on the West.

2. But these gains may be temporary and very transcient because the conditionalities to be implemented do not address the fundamental causes of our woes.

3. We must therefore be awake and smart enough in order not to allow any politician to resort to propaganda with the limited gains that may be made for the purposes of the 2024 electioneering campaign.

5. Governance is not about pussy-footing problems to create temporary reliefs for the purposes of scoring political points for electoral advantage. It is more about steering the affairs of a state and implementing well thought through practical and commonsensical interventions, that effectively address the lots of the ordinary people. This is what brings improvements in the physical quality of human life and ultimately wins the hearts of voters.

6. The Ghanaian People must therefore stand watchful and refuse to be moved by the temporary gains that are likely to be recorded. These gains may merely be likened to the kinds of shoddy road constructions that are done three days to bye-elections.

7. Let us push our politicians to serve us better and to do more beyond the shallow IMF conditionalities for us, and if in so doing, they win our hearts, all the better for us, for them and for Ghana.

Yaw Gyampo

A31, Prabiw

PAV Ansah Street

Saltpond

Suro Nipa House

Kubease

Larteh-Akuapim