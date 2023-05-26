‘Anti-Christian’ content in class 4 history textbook appalling, misconceived – Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour has condemned the perceived "anti-Christian" content in a newly introduced Basic 4 history textbook, describing it as "appalling and misconceived."

Some sections of the textbook published by Excellence Publications claim that Christian missionary activities have had negative effects in Ghana, including causing physical conflicts, promoting poverty and creating a sense of fear among believers.

Reacting to the content on Twitter, the Assin South MP stressed that Ghana's stability and peace are underpinned by its religious tolerance.

He noted that it makes it imperative to ensure textbooks contain balanced information that does not undermine the important role of religion.

"I condemn entirely the rather obnoxious content found in a textbook published by 'Excellence Publications' and smuggled into the market for unsuspecting learners,” he said.

He added "The content is appalling and misconceived. I support NaCCA’s swift action to recall the books and apply sanction. Ghana is most peaceful for a reason, and the important place of religion cannot be undermined."

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has reportedly recalled the textbooks and plans to sanction the publisher for the inaccurate and misleading information.

The full claims that have garnered criticisms read as follows:

“NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CHRISTIAN MISSIONARY ACTIVITIES

1. Religion is a major cause of physical conflicts, and doctrinal disputes in Ghana and the world as a whole.

2. Christianity has led to an increase poverty; There is a direct link between religion and laziness which contributes to poverty in Ghana and Africa as a whole. Religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude towards finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

3. Some religious doctrines brought by missionaries create a sense of fear or timidity in their adherents.

4. Religion creates an avenue for many tricksters or charlatans to parade as men of God to fleece the poor of their meagre resources.

5. Most religious groups discriminate against women in so many ways.

6. Many politicians in Ghana use religion as a vehicle to cause disaffection among people in a bid to advance their political interests.

7. Religion in Ghana does not encourage creativity, invention or critical thinking, because of its conservative or static nature.”