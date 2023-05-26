ModernGhana logo
W/R: Two dead, one critically injured in motorbike crash at Wassa Ateiku

Three persons, all residents of Wassa Adaase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, have been involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The Assemblyman for Adaase electoral area Hon. Stephen Ahianyor told Listowel Aboagye Dacosta of Wassaman FM that the motorcycle was heavily loaded with boards (wood) from Wassa Ateiku to Wassa Adaase.

Shortly after, they met another vehicle coming from Wassa Adaase to Wassa Ateiku. The Okada rider traveling at high speed while overloaded lost control and collided with the oncoming vehicle.

All three people on the motorcycle immediately lost consciousness and were quickly rushed to Ateiku Christian hospital.

The Okada rider and one passenger were pronounced dead on arrival while the remaining person sustained serious injuries.

He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward of Ateiku Christian hospital.

The deceased are 36-year-old Esi Ayida and 19-year-old Kwaku Dan, the Okada rider.

The surviving, injured person is 32-year-old Yaw Adekah.

Hon. Stephen Ahianyor disclosed that the two bodies have been deposited at the Ateiku Christian mortuary pending a police investigation into the cause of the accident.

Hon. Stephen Ahianyor took the opportunity to advise and caution Okada riders against overspeeding and not wearing helmets.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

