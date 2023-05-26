ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.05.2023 Social News

Court orders Chief of Essumaja to stop construction of palace wall

Court orders Chief of Essumaja to stop construction of palace wall
26.05.2023 LISTEN

An interlocutory injunction has been granted by the Bekwai circuit court to stop the construction of Essumaja palace wall which nearly sparked the palace war in the early part of this year.

The construction of a wall which began in December 2022, was to fortify the Essumaja palace upon the ascension of Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama.

However, some members of the Aduana family whose family house is sited close to the palace complained that, the election of the wall has blocked the entrance to the house.

In February, tension escalated, after some unknown persons collapsed the wall, especially the side which blocked the main entrance to the Aduana family house.

Swift police intervention averted what could have resulted in a civil conflict.

The Aduana Family sought relief from the court to restrain the chief of Essumaja from continuing with the project.

The Bekwai circuit court, after considering pleadings and the affidavit in evidence filed by both the plaintiff and defendant appointed a court expert to draw a composite plan in accordance with section 114 of the Evidence Act, 1975 NRCD 323 and directed parties to file their survey instructions. Both parties complied with the order of the court by filing their respective survey instructions.

Upon consideration of the totality of the evidence on record, the presiding Jacqueline Ewusi-Sekyi granted an application for injunction restraining the Defendant/Respondent from continuing with the construction of the wall which the Plaintiff/Applicant says has encroached unto his family land.

—3news.com

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

CR: JHS student attempting to show off swimming skills to friends for GHS10 drowns C/R: JHS student attempting to show off swimming skills to friends for GHS10 dro...

37 minutes ago

Bawumia has become a joker, Alan needs rebranding; they are no match for Mahama – Amaliba Bawumia has become a joker, Alan needs rebranding; they are no match for Mahama ...

47 minutes ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Governance isn’t about pussy-footing problems to create temporary reliefs for po...

53 minutes ago

NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye Kumawu by-election shows NPP remains poised to break the 8’ – Nana B

1 hour ago

Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour ‘Anti-Christian’ content in class 4 history textbook appalling, misconceived – N...

2 hours ago

WR: Two dead, one critically injured in motorbike crash at Wassa Ateiku W/R: Two dead, one critically injured in motorbike crash at Wassa Ateiku

2 hours ago

Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC, Nana Akomealeft and former President John Dramani Mahama Really sad what politics has done to you – Mahama reacts to Nana Akomea’s 'rejec...

2 hours ago

NaCCAs swift action to recall textbooks for denigrating Christianity apt — Ntim Fordjour NaCCA’s swift action to recall textbooks for denigrating Christianity apt — Ntim...

2 hours ago

Court orders Chief of Essumaja to stop construction of palace wall Court orders Chief of Essumaja to stop construction of palace wall

3 hours ago

I dont see why primaries in Ghana should cost up to GH2 million — Ras Mubarak calls for legislation "I don’t see why primaries in Ghana should cost up to GH¢2 million" — Ras Mubara...

Latest: News
body-container-line