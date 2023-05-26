Court orders Chief of Essumaja to stop construction of palace wall

26.05.2023 LISTEN

An interlocutory injunction has been granted by the Bekwai circuit court to stop the construction of Essumaja palace wall which nearly sparked the palace war in the early part of this year.

The construction of a wall which began in December 2022, was to fortify the Essumaja palace upon the ascension of Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama.

However, some members of the Aduana family whose family house is sited close to the palace complained that, the election of the wall has blocked the entrance to the house.

In February, tension escalated, after some unknown persons collapsed the wall, especially the side which blocked the main entrance to the Aduana family house.

Swift police intervention averted what could have resulted in a civil conflict.

The Aduana Family sought relief from the court to restrain the chief of Essumaja from continuing with the project.

The Bekwai circuit court, after considering pleadings and the affidavit in evidence filed by both the plaintiff and defendant appointed a court expert to draw a composite plan in accordance with section 114 of the Evidence Act, 1975 NRCD 323 and directed parties to file their survey instructions. Both parties complied with the order of the court by filing their respective survey instructions.

Upon consideration of the totality of the evidence on record, the presiding Jacqueline Ewusi-Sekyi granted an application for injunction restraining the Defendant/Respondent from continuing with the construction of the wall which the Plaintiff/Applicant says has encroached unto his family land.

—3news.com