Police officer injured in riot at Akatsi Police Station 

Some unknown agitating youth of Akatsi South in the Volta Region, have injured a Police officer (name withheld) to launch a mob attack on two suspects, who allegedly murdered Louis Agbogli, a 28-year-old motor rider.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 24 after the Police put in efforts to arrest the suspects and retrieve the body of the deceased at Nyatsive, a village near the Republic of Togo, where he was allegedly murdered.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Police officer got injured on his forehead to prevent the mob justice for the suspects.

He said the incident happened when his men returned from the scene of the alleged murder act together with Etse Datsomor, a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the crime.

The development the GNA observed led to the massing up of some rampaging youth and residents of Akatsi at the Akatsi Police station demanding the release of the suspects, for them to visit 'instant justice'.

However, it took the timely intervention of the Municipal Chief Executive for the area and the rapid deployment of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Police Service to calm tempers down.

The suspects have since been moved to an unknown location waiting to reappear in court on Friday, June 2.

Security has since been beefed up at the Police station, while further investigations into the incident continue.

One suspect had been arrested in connection with the injury caused to the police officer who is receiving medical attention.

GNA

