Bono East NCCE urges traditional leaders to desist from endorsing flagbearers of political parties

The Bono East regional director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Joseph Kwaku Yeboah has urged traditional leaders to desist from endorsing flagbearers of political parties as these compromises their mediatory role in the event of election disputes.

Mr. Yeboah made the call at a symposium on peace in Techiman organized by the Techiman district of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in collaboration with the Techiman Traditional Council, the National Peace Council and the National Commission for Civic Education.

Under the theme, “The Role of Religion, Traditional Authorities and Political Parties in Sustaining Peace” the symposium also saw the launch of a peace campaign to sensitize residents in and around the Techiman South municipality on the need for unity, tolerance and respect for one another even as they inch towards the 2024 general elections.

The regional director lauded the role played by religious leaders in the maintenance of peace before, during and after elections and called for continuous advocacy especially through sermons for peace using non-violent and inclusive discourse.

He admonished them against prophesying victory ahead of elections adding that it is very essential that they remain politically neutral.

Mr. Yeboah urged political parties to deploy educated persons who have a good understanding of electoral rules and regulations as party agents during elections to avoid unnecessary disputes.

Various speakers called on political parties to adhere to the provisions of the Public Order Act (Act 491) of 1994 to ensure peace before, during and after elections.

Present were Hon. Benjamin Gyarko the Techiman South municipal chief executive who represented the regional minister, Mr. Richard Asuamah who represented the Member of Parliament for Techiman South and a representative of the Bono East Regional Chief Imam.

Also present were representatives of people living with disabilities and political parties.

The guest of honor was Nana Owusu Gyare II Akwamuhene of the Techiman traditional area who stood in for the Omanhene of Techiman Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV.