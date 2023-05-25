ModernGhana logo
Sex for jobs and sexual harassment part of human right abuses in Ghanaian environment - Dr Sylvia reveals  

Sexual exploitation in job recruitment, sexual harassment in the fishing industry, and inadequate remuneration have been identified as part of a range of human rights abuses prevalent in businesses across Ghana.

To address these concerns, the Attorney General's office and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) are leading efforts to develop a National Action Plan (NAP) in collaboration with other institutions.

During a stakeholder consultation workshop held in Takoradi, Western Region in sub-group discussion, participants raised their concerns about the prevalence of the abuse in various sectors.

Dr Sylvia Dosu, Chairperson of the Business and Human Rights National Action Plan Committee, in an interview with JoyNews monitored by ModernGhana News highlighted the significance of the discussions, particularly the alarming reports of sexual abuse in the fishing industry.

Dr Dosu stated, "In the group I led, participants expressed concerns about the high incidence of sexual harassment in the fishing industry, with young girls being exploited as prostitutes due to the prevailing poverty in the area. Unfortunately, these girls have limited avenues for seeking redress, as the very individuals they could report to are often the perpetrators of these human rights violations."

The workshop shed light on other issues as well, including allegations of harassment faced by media professionals.

Recommendations were made to address these challenges and enforce accountability.

“The media has also complained of sexual harassment and so there is a lot of recommendations that have come out on what we should do about it and I think they are very important recommendations. One of them is that the chieftaincy institution should be empowered to be able to help against these human rights abuses,” she said.

