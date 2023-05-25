ModernGhana logo
25.05.2023 Crime & Punishment

‘Evil possessed’ father of 6 kills wife at Mpasaaso No1

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 43-year-old father of six has reportedly murdered his wife at Mpasaaso No1 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

He says he acted upon instructions of some evil spirits hunting him.

The suspect Kwasi Brefo is said to have killed his wife on a farm on Monday, May 20, 2023.

The deceased, who was identified as Janet Pokuaa, 40, according to residents in the area died after she was hit in the head with a gun by her husband.

Kwasi Brefo in an interview with OTEC News said he drank poison after he realized his wife was dead, but some residents who were in nearby farms rushed him to hospital.

"I sometimes see two fetish priests in my vision asking me to kill my wife or they will kill me, I go blank anytime this voice comes in my mind," he stated.

