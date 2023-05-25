‘Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests’ — Abu Jinapor orders forestry commission with assurance of guns, bulletproof vests

25.05.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on the Forestry Commission to take decisive action against individuals, regardless of their status, who are engaging in illegal mining activities causing harm to Ghana's forests.

Speaking passionately in an address to the media, Mr Jinapor emphasised the need to protect forest reserves and urged the commission to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with the laws and regulations governing their work.

“...do so without fear or favour…do so dispassionately. Do so in accordance with the laws of our country and the rules and regulations governing the forestry commission,” he said this while charging the Forestry Commission.

Specifically highlighting the Atiwa forest and other forests in the Eastern Region that are under threat from illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey and illegal logging, the Minister urged the Forestry Commission to rid these reserves of such persons, regardless of their social status.

He said, “The Atiwa forest and the various forests in the Eastern Region, particularly, those that are under attack; from illegal miners, galamseyers, please, rid these forest reserves of illegal miners and illegal loggers as well as any other activities that attack the integrity of the forest reserves in this country.”

“You have our full support, whether they are high people or low people, political leaders or not - your mandate, your work is to make sure that all forest reserves in this country are protected,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the Forestry Commission in fulfilling its duties, by providing them with the necessary resources and logistics required in carrying out their tasks effectively.

“Let me conclude, ladies and gentlemen, by reaffirming the government's full commitment to the management and staff of the Forestry Commission. We will continue to provide you with all the support and all the logistics you require,” he said.

He continued, ”I’m very familiar with some of your challenges and issues of welfare are very important and we're going to take a look at that. Issues of training are very important to you and we know - we’re going to take a look at that, as well as issues of empowerment…bullet proof vests, weapons and the rest to be able to protect all the forest reserves of our country.”