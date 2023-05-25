ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2

Education Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that public senior high and technical schools will go on their mid-semester break from June 2 to June 9.

In a statement, the GES said the break should be observed by all second-cycle institutions.

However, schools that wish to have their Form 3 students remain in school during the period to continue preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are permitted to do so.

The statement reads in part: "While the break should be observed individual schools who wish to have their form 3 students remain in school to continue preparations for the upcoming WASSCE are permitted to do so."

The GES also directed heads of schools to "accommodate all other students who may wish to remain in school during the period."

525202360925-1h830n4aau-2181353a-8de3-4d07-b122-4e57ef58cc00.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students

1 hour ago

Evil possessed father of 6 kills wife at Mpasaaso No1 ‘Evil possessed’ father of 6 kills wife at Mpasaaso No1

1 hour ago

AU: Ghana, other African countries suffering today due to neglect ofKwame Nkrumahs warning 60 years ago – Ablakwa AU: Ghana, other African countries suffering today due to neglect of Kwame Nkrum...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit AU Day: We must empower the African youth to eradicate poverty; promote sustaina...

2 hours ago

Margaret Ansei Spending millions on Free SHS and not producing quality is a big worry – NDC Com...

2 hours ago

Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests — Abu Jinapor orders forestry commissionwith assurance of guns, bulletproof vests ‘Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests’ — Abu Jinapor orders forest...

2 hours ago

Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2 Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2

2 hours ago

Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike

3 hours ago

We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme – Akufo-Addo We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food an...

Latest: News
body-container-line