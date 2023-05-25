Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that public senior high and technical schools will go on their mid-semester break from June 2 to June 9.

In a statement, the GES said the break should be observed by all second-cycle institutions.

However, schools that wish to have their Form 3 students remain in school during the period to continue preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are permitted to do so.

The statement reads in part: "While the break should be observed individual schools who wish to have their form 3 students remain in school to continue preparations for the upcoming WASSCE are permitted to do so."

The GES also directed heads of schools to "accommodate all other students who may wish to remain in school during the period."