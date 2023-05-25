Mahama's 'by force' presidential ambition drive aides to insult Supreme Court, nonsense! — Anyidoho fires

ModernGhana logo
Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticized the NDC flagbearer John Mahama for what he described as his ‘inordinate desire’ to become president "by force."

Mr Anyidoho condemned Mahama's alleged intention to allow his aides to 'insult' the Supreme Court, describing it as 'nonsense.'

He noted that the behaviour exhibited by some NDC supporters under the one-time president is unfortunate.

He implied that Mahama's desire to become President drove him and his personal aides to describe the apex court as “stupid.”

In a tweet on Thursday, May 25, Koku Anyidoho wrote, “Isn’t it a big shame that b’cos of the inordinate desire of someone to become President “by force”, he can get his aide to insult the Supreme Court of Ghana & refer to the apex court as a “stupid court”? And because I refuse to be part of such stupidity they insult me. Nonsense!”

Though Koku Anyidoho did not mention any name in his tweet, it is clear he was referring to Mahama and the NDC's reactions regarding the 2020 election petition case.

