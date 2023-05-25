ModernGhana logo
AU: Akufo-Addo has no vision for Pan-Africanism, it's a shame – Historian

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Ghanaian historian, Anokye Frimpong has jabbed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his indifference towards Pan-Africanism to sustain the tenets of the African Union (AU).

He said Akufo-Addo’s posturing clearly states that he has no vision for the growth of Pan-Africanism on the continent.

“It is a shame how Ghana has scraped the celebration of the AU day as a statutory public holiday to a commemoration day,” he said.

According to him, Ghana as a sovereign state was at the forefront of the unity of the African continent which led to the creation of the African Union.

Speaking on the 60th anniversary of the AU, he added that the cancellation of the day as a public holiday to observe the day for the African Renaissance is a worry to historians.

This, he noted, is a dishonour to the memory of the first President of the Republic of Ghana who played key roles in the establishment of the union

He said Ghana has dented its image in the AU.

He added that Dr Kwame Nkrumah devoted his entire life to the renaissance of Africa.

“It is the fight of the AU that ensured no country is still colonized on the continent,” he explained.

The historian who is a lawyer expressed these worries about how the vision for the AU has been bastardised in Ghana while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, May 25, 2023

-Classfmonline

