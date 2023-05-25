AU Day: Africans should be able to travel visa-free within Africa to explore trading opportunities – Mahama

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has issued a short statement to commemorate the 2023 Africa Union Day.

In his statement, the former President said we must hope that Africans will be able to travel visa-free within our own African borders to explore trading opportunities without difficulties

The flagbearer of the NDC insists that Africans must strive for the efficient implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Happy Africa Day 2023. As we applaud the collective efforts of African nations to promote peace, development and integration, we must also strive for the efficient implementation of the AfCFTA; and hope for Africans to be able to travel visa-free within our own African borders and explore trading opportunities with ease and comfort,” former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

The Day is celebrated in various countries on the African continent and around the world.

This year’s Africa Day is being commemorated on the theme; “Our Africa, Our Future”.