Nigerians deserve no less, I will not disappoint — Tinubu assures

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to build on the legacy of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and deliver impactful governance for Nigerians.

In his acceptance speech after being conferred with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, Tinubu noted that he will never disappoint the nation.

The task ahead is large but so too is his responsibility, he stated, promising to give his best.

"I understand the magnitude of the honour conferred on me today and the task ahead. Nigerians deserve no less,” he said.

Tinubu stressed that "You (Buhari) have charted the course and I shall not disappoint you."

The president-elect pledged to continue and build on the legacy of President Buhari, his predecessor in a speech at the State House in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tinubu has received the transition book ahead of his inauguration next Monday, May 29.