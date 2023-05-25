Tema to Accra train runs into taxi at Alajo

A train travelling from Tema to Accra bumped into a taxi vehicle at Alajo in Accra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

The driver of the taxi, was driving across the rail tracks while the train was approaching at top speed.

The driver of the taxi vehicle, however, got trapped.

The approaching train then ended up bumping into the taxi vehicle and pushed it off the rail track mangling the driver’s side of the taxi.

There was no casualty.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

