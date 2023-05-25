ModernGhana logo
Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions — Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the group is prepared to work with the Electoral Commission (EC) to resolve irregularities exposed by the party's monitoring teams during the just-concluded Kumawu by-election.

His remarks come in response to accusations made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for the North Tongu, alleging purported vote-buying by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

There were issues with an EC official at one of the voting centers who compelled party reps to sign pink sheets even before voting ends.

Also, voting was halted for almost an hour when an EC official voted against the wish of an elderly woman by voting for NPP instead of NDC as directed.

On May 25, Mr. Mahama stated on Facebook that the recruitment and appointment of Presiding Officers and other officers for the EC is key to a credible election.

“To the Electoral Commission, you are once again reminded that a credible election depends as much on the persons you recruit and appoint as presiding and other officers as much as it depends on the collaboration with the agents and representatives of the political parties. Many of the infractions observed should not have occurred. Our monitoring teams that ensured the early detection of these infractions will be looking forward to engaging further to ensure that these issues are definitely dealt with and corrective measures are taken ahead of any other election,” the former President said.

The NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes in Tuesday’s election, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa who garnered 3,723 votes, Kwaku Duah (1) with 2,478 votes and the other Independent Candidate Kwaku Duah who also managed a paltry 62 votes.

Read below Mr. Mahama’s full Facebook post:

