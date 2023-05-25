Retrenched workers secure injunction on salaries of entire staff of Ghana Railways Company

2006 retrenched workers of the Ghana Railway Company have slapped an injunction on the accounts of the Company following the failure to settle their arrears after they were laid off 17 years ago.

Chairman of the retrenched workers John Kojo Appiah told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson , the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show that the injunction was ordered by the Sekondi High Court after all efforts to retrieve their locked-up funds proved futile.

“The Cape Coast Appeals Court ordered the payment of our money in 2015,” he said.

“Since then, the company has refused to pay the money to us and all efforts have proven unsuccessful. Our lawyer led us and an injunction has been placed on the accounts where salaries of workers are paid from.”

Out of the 674 retrenched workers, 111 have died and the rest are above 50 years. Most of them are currently battling one sickness or the other.

Secretary of the retrenched workers Edward Roberts, 76, is blaming the Western Region Minister, Kobby Otchere Darko Mensah, former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, and Peter Amewu for refusing to act.

“We have informed all of them about our plight, they are all aware of the Court ruling but have failed to act. I'm 74 years and very sick, I don't even have money to buy drugs but they are refusing to pay us. Most of our members have died and the rest of us are very sick,” he added.

With the assistance of their lawyer, J.A.E Abakah, an injunction has been secured on the Ghana Commercial Bank Account of the Company in Takoradi, Kumasi, and Accra.

According to them, the company currently owes them GH¢56million and until their money is paid, the workers cannot receive their salaries.

-3news.com