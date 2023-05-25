ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Retrenched workers secure injunction on salaries of entire staff of Ghana Railways Company

Social News Retrenched workers secure injunction on salaries of entire staff of Ghana Railways Company
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

2006 retrenched workers of the Ghana Railway Company have slapped an injunction on the accounts of the Company following the failure to settle their arrears after they were laid off 17 years ago.

Chairman of the retrenched workers John Kojo Appiah told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson , the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show that the injunction was ordered by the Sekondi High Court after all efforts to retrieve their locked-up funds proved futile.

“The Cape Coast Appeals Court ordered the payment of our money in 2015,” he said.

“Since then, the company has refused to pay the money to us and all efforts have proven unsuccessful. Our lawyer led us and an injunction has been placed on the accounts where salaries of workers are paid from.”

Out of the 674 retrenched workers, 111 have died and the rest are above 50 years. Most of them are currently battling one sickness or the other.

Secretary of the retrenched workers Edward Roberts, 76, is blaming the Western Region Minister, Kobby Otchere Darko Mensah, former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, and Peter Amewu for refusing to act.

“We have informed all of them about our plight, they are all aware of the Court ruling but have failed to act. I'm 74 years and very sick, I don't even have money to buy drugs but they are refusing to pay us. Most of our members have died and the rest of us are very sick,” he added.

With the assistance of their lawyer, J.A.E Abakah, an injunction has been secured on the Ghana Commercial Bank Account of the Company in Takoradi, Kumasi, and Accra.

According to them, the company currently owes them GH¢56million and until their money is paid, the workers cannot receive their salaries.

-3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme – Akufo-Addo We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food an...

2 hours ago

AU: Akufo-Addo has no vision for Pan-Africanism, it's a shame – Historian AU: Akufo-Addo has no vision for Pan-Africanism, it's a shame – Historian

2 hours ago

Supreme Court summons NDC's Michael Kpessa-Whyte over 'Stupid Court' tweet Supreme Court summons NDC's Michael Kpessa-Whyte over 'Stupid Court' tweet

3 hours ago

Mahama's 'by force' presidential ambition drive aides to insult Supreme Court, nonsense! — Anyidoho fires Mahama's 'by force' presidential ambition drive aides to insult Supreme Court, n...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Applicants to pay a filing fee of GHS50,000 NPP flagbearer race: Applicants to pay a filing fee of GHS50,000

3 hours ago

NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries

3 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama AU Day: Africans should be able to travel visa-free within Africa to explore tra...

3 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Akufo-Addo didn’t say Ghana will soon go to the capital market to borrow; he has...

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions — Mahama Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions ...

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's Ernest Anim for his victory Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's ...

Latest: News
body-container-line