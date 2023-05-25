ModernGhana logo
True power comes from belief, not elections — Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Ghanaian social activist Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor has opined about what he believes to be the true and rightful source of power.

He noted that true power does not come from elections but from belief.

Mr. Barker, who is the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, argued that the true power to change society lies in the collective belief that change is possible.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, May 25, Barker said, "One of the most enduring myths in our society is the belief that without power we can’t do good...often when we say this, we contemplate that power to be 'electoral power'. But! Elections do not confer power."

He continued: "True good does not depend on power. And True power doesn’t come from elections. It comes from belief. The refusal to capitulate or give up. The refusal to renounce belief in the moral good of the universe."

According to Barker, elections and positions of authority are secondary to the power of people's vision and collective will.

This belief, according to Barker, inspires action and innovation that can transform society from the ground up - grassroots power that is more fundamental than positions of authority.

"True power is the capacity to motivate, to inspire and to achieve a new beginning. I see power when out of no more than a Facebook account we build a new movement. Out of one tweet, we create belief in young people that this country can be fixed,” he wrote.

