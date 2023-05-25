ModernGhana logo
Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu

Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the entire Police Service for ensuring a peaceful by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP won the election with 15, 264 (70.91%) votes to beat his main rival Kwasi Amankwaa of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had 3,723 (17.29%) votes.

In a Facebook post to share his observation on the polls, Mr Mahama said “I would want to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the polls.”

He said the conduct of the police personnel gives the NDC confidence for the future that they will continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party.

The by-election was peaceful and has been described as one of the most peaceful polls conducted in the country.

—Classfmonline.com

