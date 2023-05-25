ModernGhana logo
25.05.2023 Crime & Punishment

EOCO cracks down on Nigerian human trafficking syndicate, rescues 45 victims

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service have clamped down on a human trafficking syndicate operating in Accra after rescuing 45 victims who were being forced into cybercrime activities.

In a press release dated May 24, Faustina Lartey, EOCO's Head of Public Affairs, said they arrested a total of 49 Nigerian nationals on Tuesday, May 2 in Accra.

The suspects comprised 47 males and 2 females between the ages of 18 and 34.

During the operation, officers recovered 70 laptop computers, 2 saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, 9 internet modems and other gadgets from the syndicate's hideout.

After screening the suspects, authorities determined that 45 of them were in fact victims of human trafficking while the remaining 4 were the traffickers.

The victims, the statement said, have since been sent back to Nigeria to reunite with their families.

The 4 alleged traffickers - Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi and Evbuomwan Idowu - have been arraigned in court.

The release added that "The said victims were lured into the country with the promise of securing them jobs but were subsequently forced to engage in cyber-crime activities upon their arrival in the country. The traffickers also resorted to various forms of physical torture and abuse to coerce their victims into subjection."

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is a specialised agency established by EOCO Act 2010 (Act 804) to monitor and investigate economic and organised crime and on the authority of the Attorney General prosecute these offences to recover the proceeds of crime.

As part of the functions of the Office, it cooperates with relevant foreign or international agencies in furtherance of its objectives.

5252023111633-sxnaredq5k-05264581-92e9-4b53-a1c5-1e43cfe34964.jpeg

5252023111633-osjvn0y442-74ddcd72-4f97-4c44-ab25-2245cc4245e8.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

