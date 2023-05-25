Father rejects body of son who committed suicide after losing school fees to betting

A father has rejected the body of his son, a student who reportedly took his own life after losing his school fees to online betting.

"He said if he had known about the latest incident, he would have paid for it. But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he refused and said he could not take his son's body home," said the Public Relations Department of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, Nigeria, in a statement.

The deceased student was identified as Samuel Adegoke, a second year student studying Electrical Electronic Engineering at the polytechnic.

He was rushed to the school clinic and later referred to hospital in Ilaro, but unfortunately passed away.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Sola Abiala, confirming the incident in a statement said, “It was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student drank snipper.

“His father told the school that his son had used his school fees to gamble last session but, he had to rescue him by making another payment.

“We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write exam.

“He realised that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.

“We sent for his parents and briefed them. His father told us that his late son did the same thing last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees.

“He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.

“But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it and said he could not take his son’s corpse back home.

“He asked us to bury him. The school paid part of the burial expenses, and had to pay the fee for the other student whose fee was used to gamble to avoid another calamity. We didn’t want him to also commit suicide.

“We were surprised that he did not leave any suicide note behind. We did not see any note. We went to his house and checked for a note, but there was no note other than the bottle of the snipper he drank.”