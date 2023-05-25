ModernGhana logo
GES appoints Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah as new Northern Regional Director

Education Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, newly appointed Northern Regional Director of Education
Mrs. Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah has been appointed the new substantive Regional Director of Education for the Northern Region of Ghana.

Her appointment was announced by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday, May 24.

Hajia Natogmah, who previously served as the Savannah Regional Director of Education, has worked her way up the ranks of the Service due to her determination and respect for the core values and principles of the Service.

She is the second female Regional Director and the first female Regional Director to come from the Northern region.

With a Master's degree in Health Service Planning and Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a Bachelor of Education, and a Diploma in Home Economics and Arts Education from the University of Education Winneba, Hajia Natogmah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

In a statement, the GES said, "Hajia Katumi comes with a fresh perspective and energy to create a formidable foundation for the development of Education in the Northern Region."

