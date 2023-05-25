ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.05.2023 Social News

We will fight ‘galamseyers’ with bulletproof vest, weapons – Abu Jinapor

We will fight galamseyers with bulletproof vest, weapons – Abu Jinapor
25.05.2023 LISTEN

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that the government will provide the necessary equipment to the staff of the Forestry Commission to combat illegal mining in forest reserves.

Mr. Jinapor stated that bulletproof vests and weapons will be provided to fight illegal miners, commonly known as ‘galamseyers,’ who have been causing destruction to water bodies.

While speaking at the commissioning of an office complex for the Forestry Commission in the Eastern Region, Abu Jinapor emphasized the need to protect the Atiwa forest and other forests, as well as combat activities that threaten the survival of forest reserves at Atiwa.

“Atiwa forest and various forests in the Eastern region are under attack from illegal miners, and galamseyers. Please rid these forest reserves of illegal miners and illegal loggers and other activities which threaten the survival of forest reserves in our country.

“You [Forestry Commission] have our full support, whether they are high people or low people, whether they are political leaders or not, your work is to make sure that all forest reserves in this country are protected. Government will provide bulletproof vests and other weapons to aid your work,” Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor assured.

In recent times, illegal miners have been arrested for engaging in unlawful mining activities within various forest reserves in the country.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama

2 hours ago

Chinese are 'very helpful' to Ghana; 'they've proven to be a strong partner in difficult times' – Akufo-Addo Chinese are 'very helpful' to Ghana; 'they've proven to be a strong partner in d...

2 hours ago

Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu

2 hours ago

Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit market Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit...

2 hours ago

The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop — Rector of UN University The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop ...

2 hours ago

Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data

3 hours ago

Father rejects body of son who committed suicide after losing school fees to betting Father rejects body of son who committed suicide after losing school fees to bet...

3 hours ago

GES announces approved subjects for Study Leave with Pay for teachers in 2023 GES announces ‘approved’ subjects for ‘Study Leave with Pay’ for teachers in 202...

3 hours ago

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, newly appointed Northern Regional Director of Education GES appoints Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah as new Northern Regional Director

3 hours ago

Nigerian student commits suicide after losing tuition fees to gambling, father told school to bury him Nigerian student commits suicide after losing tuition fees to gambling, father t...

Latest: News
body-container-line