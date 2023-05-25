Nigerian student commits suicide after losing tuition fees to gambling, father told school to bury him

25.05.2023 LISTEN

Authorities at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, Nigeria have announced the death of its student who reportedly committed suicide after losing his school fees and that of his friend in online betting.

Reports indicate that the deceased student, identified only as Samuel Adegoke, was in his second year studying Electrical Electronic Engineering at the polytechnic.

On Monday, the day his exams were scheduled to begin, Samuel reportedly drank a substance, suspected to be insecticide.

It is believed that Samuel had lost his own school fees as well as that of his roommate in online bets the previous day Friday.

Samuel had reportedly gained access to his roommate's password without permission and used his school fees to gamble, losing all the money.

No students were allowed to write exams at the polytechnic without fully completing registration, a rule that apparently drove Samuel to take his own life.

He was rushed to the school clinic and later referred to a hospital in Ilaro, but unfortunately passed away.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Sola Abiala, confirmed the tragic incident.

A statement from the school’s Public Relations Department, confirming the news read in full: “It was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student drank a snipper.

“His father told the school that his son had used his school fees to gamble last session but, he had to rescue him by making another payment.

“We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write exam.

“He realised that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.

“We sent for his parents and briefed them. His father told us that his late son did the same thing last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees.

“He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.

“But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it and said he could not take his son’s corpse back home.

“He asked us to bury him. The school paid part of the burial expenses, and had to pay the fee for the other student whose fee was used to gamble to avoid another calamity. We didn’t want him to also commit suicide.

“We were surprised that he did not leave any suicide note behind. We did not see any note. We went to his house and checked for a note, but there was no note other than the bottle of the snipper he drank.”