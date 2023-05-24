ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Over 140 customers of ASA Savings and Loans benefit from free health screening at Zenu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Health Over 140 customers of ASA Savings and Loans benefit from free health screening at Zenu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Wednesday, May 24, organised a free health screening at its Zenu Business Centre in Ashaiman.

The exercise is just one of many free health screenings sponsored by the Savings and Loans Company this year.

At today’s exercise held at the Zenu Business Centre, some 145 customers of ASA Savings and Loans benefitted.

The exercise carried out by Haven Health Care saw the beneficiaries being screened for Malaria, Hepatitis B, and Blood Pressure, among other things.

Depending on the diagnoses by the health officers, the beneficiaries were provided with medication at no cost.

During the exercise, the health officers counselled the beneficiaries and advised them to make it a point to go for regular check-ups.

The customers of ASA Savings and Loans who are mostly market women were also advised to exercise regularly, eat well, and ensure they have enough sleep as well.

According to Ms. Beatrice Mori-Workey who is the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans’ Zenu Business Centre, the free health screening is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She was joined by Area Manager Mr. Eugene Owusu Biney to supervise the exercise.

Customers who benefited from the exercise extended appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans and appealed for more in the future, indicating that it was very helpful.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes

2 hours ago

Outgoing Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboahleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana May judicial independence be restored today – Prof Gyampo indirectly reacts to J...

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat

2 hours ago

CR: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku C/R: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku

2 hours ago

Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and outgoing Chief Justice Anin Yeboah 'He won’t be missed' – Oliver Barker reacts to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah’s retir...

3 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ghana must focus on building its credibility after sealing IMF deal – Economist

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome — Kwaku Duah Kumawu by-election: “To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome” — K...

3 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Kumawu by-election: NDC's Ashanti Regional Secretary rubbishes Dafeamekpor's ana...

Latest: Health
body-container-line