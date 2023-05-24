Over 140 customers of ASA Savings and Loans benefit from free health screening at Zenu

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Wednesday, May 24, organised a free health screening at its Zenu Business Centre in Ashaiman.

The exercise is just one of many free health screenings sponsored by the Savings and Loans Company this year.

At today’s exercise held at the Zenu Business Centre, some 145 customers of ASA Savings and Loans benefitted.

The exercise carried out by Haven Health Care saw the beneficiaries being screened for Malaria, Hepatitis B, and Blood Pressure, among other things.

Depending on the diagnoses by the health officers, the beneficiaries were provided with medication at no cost.

During the exercise, the health officers counselled the beneficiaries and advised them to make it a point to go for regular check-ups.

The customers of ASA Savings and Loans who are mostly market women were also advised to exercise regularly, eat well, and ensure they have enough sleep as well.

According to Ms. Beatrice Mori-Workey who is the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans’ Zenu Business Centre, the free health screening is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She was joined by Area Manager Mr. Eugene Owusu Biney to supervise the exercise.

Customers who benefited from the exercise extended appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans and appealed for more in the future, indicating that it was very helpful.