ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How to pass your exams – WAEC shares step-by-step tips

Education How to pass your exams – WAEC shares step-by-step tips
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has outlined key tips for students writing its exams in order to pass.

In a notice shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 24, WAEC advised students to be thorough in their preparation and careful during the exam itself, follow instructions and work independently.

Proper revision using various study materials, arriving early and reading questions carefully are also seen as important study habits the council said can make a candidate come out with flying colours.

• "Make sure you have been correctly entered for the examination i.e registered for the right subjects, check for correct spelling/arrangement of names etc."

•"Revise using notes from your teachers, textbooks, past question papers, Chief Examiners' Reports etc"

• " Get to the examination centre early at least 30 minutes before the start of the paper,” the tips read in part.

Other tips include reading and understanding instructions before starting the exam, using 2B pencil to shade answers, carefully reading all questions, writing legibly and working independently.

The notice concluded with a warning: "WAEC Does not upgrade results. Don't be a victim of scammers! and a wish for success: WAEC Wishes You Success! You Can Pass Your Examinations Without Cheating!!!"

524202382941-g30n1r5edx-32f13250-271c-4737-8b48-e8800cd7d406.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes

2 hours ago

Outgoing Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboahleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana May judicial independence be restored today – Prof Gyampo indirectly reacts to J...

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat

2 hours ago

CR: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku C/R: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku

2 hours ago

Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and outgoing Chief Justice Anin Yeboah 'He won’t be missed' – Oliver Barker reacts to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah’s retir...

3 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ghana must focus on building its credibility after sealing IMF deal – Economist

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome — Kwaku Duah Kumawu by-election: “To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome” — K...

3 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Kumawu by-election: NDC's Ashanti Regional Secretary rubbishes Dafeamekpor's ana...

Latest: News
body-container-line