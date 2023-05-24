How to pass your exams – WAEC shares step-by-step tips

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has outlined key tips for students writing its exams in order to pass.

In a notice shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 24, WAEC advised students to be thorough in their preparation and careful during the exam itself, follow instructions and work independently.

Proper revision using various study materials, arriving early and reading questions carefully are also seen as important study habits the council said can make a candidate come out with flying colours.

• "Make sure you have been correctly entered for the examination i.e registered for the right subjects, check for correct spelling/arrangement of names etc."

•"Revise using notes from your teachers, textbooks, past question papers, Chief Examiners' Reports etc"

• " Get to the examination centre early at least 30 minutes before the start of the paper,” the tips read in part.

Other tips include reading and understanding instructions before starting the exam, using 2B pencil to shade answers, carefully reading all questions, writing legibly and working independently.

The notice concluded with a warning: "WAEC Does not upgrade results. Don't be a victim of scammers! and a wish for success: WAEC Wishes You Success! You Can Pass Your Examinations Without Cheating!!!"