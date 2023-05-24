May judicial independence be restored today – Prof Gyampo indirectly reacts to Justice Anin Yeboah’s retirement

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has subtly reacted to the retirement of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 24, the same day the fourth longest-serving Chief Justice of the apex court is retiring, he called for the restoration of what he described as judicial sanctity.

He alleged that for the past years, the judiciary has been controlled in many instances by the executive arm.

Prof. Gyampo called for the return of public confidence in the judiciary as he claims citizens no longer have faith in the justice system.

“An era of seeming total judicial dependence on the executive, in terms of public perception, and loss of public confidence in the courts, should end today. May the principle of judicial independence be restored,” he posted.

Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana retires today, May 24, after serving in the role for three years.

He took over the position in 2020 from retired Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo will take over from him as the new Chief Justice.