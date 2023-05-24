ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'He won’t be missed' – Oliver Barker reacts to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah’s retirement

Social News Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and outgoing Chief Justice Anin Yeboah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor[left] and outgoing Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Ghanaian social activist and lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, appears excited about the retirement of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.

The activist, who has been dragged to court recently, said the former justice's legacy will not be remembered.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 24, he wrote: "CJ Anin Yeboah retires today.

"He won’t be missed."

Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana retires today, May 24 after serving for three years.

He took office in 2020 from retired Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo will become the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah graduated from the Ghana School of Law in 1981 and was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Prior to that appointment, he served as a High Court judge from 2002 to 2003 and a Court of Appeal judge from 2003 to 2008.

In addition to his role in the Supreme Court, Justice Anin Yeboah also teaches Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System as an adjunct lecturer at the Ghana School of Law.

Justice Anin Yeboah's name is also associated with football.

In May 2017, he was appointed chair of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA.

He also chaired the Ghana Football Association Appeal Committee from 2004 to 2008.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo IMF is bogus not to have known NACAP exist merely by name – Prof Gyampo

40 minutes ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes

45 minutes ago

Outgoing Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboahleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana May judicial independence be restored today – Prof Gyampo indirectly reacts to J...

47 minutes ago

Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat Oti Region: Pregnant woman divorces husband accused of having sex with a goat

52 minutes ago

Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat Oti Region: Man, 23, arrested for having sex with a goat

57 minutes ago

CR: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku C/R: Man butchers friend over roofing sheet argument at Awutu Breku

1 hour ago

Social activist, Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and outgoing Chief Justice Anin Yeboah 'He won’t be missed' – Oliver Barker reacts to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah’s retir...

2 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ghana must focus on building its credibility after sealing IMF deal – Economist

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome — Kwaku Duah Kumawu by-election: “To be honest with you, I am not happy with the outcome” — K...

2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Kumawu by-election: NDC's Ashanti Regional Secretary rubbishes Dafeamekpor's ana...

Latest: News
body-container-line