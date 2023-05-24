'He won’t be missed' – Oliver Barker reacts to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah’s retirement

Ghanaian social activist and lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, appears excited about the retirement of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.

The activist, who has been dragged to court recently, said the former justice's legacy will not be remembered.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 24, he wrote: "CJ Anin Yeboah retires today.

"He won’t be missed."



Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana retires today, May 24 after serving for three years.

He took office in 2020 from retired Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo will become the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah graduated from the Ghana School of Law in 1981 and was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Prior to that appointment, he served as a High Court judge from 2002 to 2003 and a Court of Appeal judge from 2003 to 2008.

In addition to his role in the Supreme Court, Justice Anin Yeboah also teaches Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System as an adjunct lecturer at the Ghana School of Law.

Justice Anin Yeboah's name is also associated with football.

In May 2017, he was appointed chair of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA.

He also chaired the Ghana Football Association Appeal Committee from 2004 to 2008.