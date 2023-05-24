ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Convict tells court economic hardships compelled him to steal

Crime & Punishment Convict tells court economic hardships compelled him to steal
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 40-year-old tiler, Evans Hofe, has told the Hohoe Circuit Court that the country’s economic hardships compelled him to steal.

Hofe appeared in court on charges of conspiracy, unlawful entry and stealing, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Hofe said ‘the living was hard for him’ so he discussed his situation with his accomplice; Agrah Bright, currently at large and both went to the warehouse of the complainant and stole the items.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecutor, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant was a businessman, who traded in general store provisions and fertilizer sacks, which were usually kept at his warehouse.

He said the complainant sometimes hired a brother of the convict to convey his goods from Accra to the warehouse for him.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict at times served as a driver’s mate to his brother and embarked on such trips with him.

He said it was then the convict got to know the location of complainant’s warehouse and the types of wares kept there.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict discussed the warehouse with his accomplice.

He said on May 9, between 1200 and 0200 hours, the convict unlawfully jumped over the fence wall of the warehouse, entered, and stole 684 pieces of No.4 fertilizer sacks kept in one of the rooms of the warehouse.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the activities of the convict and his accomplice were captured by a Closed Circuit Televison installed at the warehouse.

He said while they were bringing the goods to Hohoe, they were intercepted by a police patrol team, but Agrah managed to escape.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was brought to the police station together with the booty for investigation.

He said the complainant woke up the following morning and detected the theft and later had information of the convict’s arrest by the police.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant came to the station and identified the stolen sacks as his.

He said the convict volunteered statement on caution to the police in which he admitted the offence adding that efforts were being made to get Agrah arrested.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service

1 hour ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

1 hour ago

Scrap COVID-19 tax – Thomas Anaba to govt Scrap COVID-19 tax – Thomas Anaba to govt

1 hour ago

James Gyakye Quayson Former Assin North MP faces criminal charges in Court

1 hour ago

You cant grow 'wee' in Ghana – Supreme Court affirms in 5-4 ruling You can’t grow 'wee' in Ghana – Supreme Court affirms in 5-4 ruling

1 hour ago

SHOCKING! China likely to seize Ghanas mineral, electricity revenues, others due to loan defaults SHOCKING! China likely to seize Ghana’s mineral, electricity revenues, others du...

1 hour ago

Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Labor would resist any unnecessary imposition of hardships without show of sacri...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo It appears the IMF is no longer a serious institution; they are no longer bold –...

2 hours ago

CR: Three-storey building in awaterlogged area collapses at Winneba C/R: Three-storey building in a waterlogged area collapses at Winneba

Latest: News
body-container-line