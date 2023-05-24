We're not recruiting — EOCO warns public of fake recruitment scam

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the public of an ongoing recruitment scam purporting to offer jobs at the agency.

In a statement released on May 24, EOCO's Head of Public Affairs Faustina Lartey said "The Management of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wishes to inform the general public that the Office has not advertised any recruitment offer online."

She clarified that EOCO "has not put out any advertisement for recruitment and further states that it does not and will not engage any third parties in its recruitment process."

Mrs. Lartey cautioned the public, saying "The general public is therefore cautioned against any such EOCO recruitment advertisement which is fake and being circulated online. EOCO shall not be responsible or liable in any way for claims, losses or liabilities."

In strong words, she warns "We therefore advise the general public not to heed to, or pay monies to any individual or group of persons with the view of facilitating recruitment into the Office."

Mrs Lartey stated that EOCO is investigating the scam, saying "EOCO is on the heels of the perpetrators of such fake advertisements and person(s) found culpable of peddling such falsehood will be arrested and prosecuted."

She concluded the statement by warning the public "The general public is hereby duly warned."