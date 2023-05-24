ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're not recruiting — EOCO warns public of fake recruitment scam

Social News We're not recruiting — EOCO warns public of fake recruitment scam
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the public of an ongoing recruitment scam purporting to offer jobs at the agency.

In a statement released on May 24, EOCO's Head of Public Affairs Faustina Lartey said "The Management of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wishes to inform the general public that the Office has not advertised any recruitment offer online."

She clarified that EOCO "has not put out any advertisement for recruitment and further states that it does not and will not engage any third parties in its recruitment process."

Mrs. Lartey cautioned the public, saying "The general public is therefore cautioned against any such EOCO recruitment advertisement which is fake and being circulated online. EOCO shall not be responsible or liable in any way for claims, losses or liabilities."

In strong words, she warns "We therefore advise the general public not to heed to, or pay monies to any individual or group of persons with the view of facilitating recruitment into the Office."

Mrs Lartey stated that EOCO is investigating the scam, saying "EOCO is on the heels of the perpetrators of such fake advertisements and person(s) found culpable of peddling such falsehood will be arrested and prosecuted."

She concluded the statement by warning the public "The general public is hereby duly warned."

524202341011-8et2xkjwvq-80d7e2ff-ed49-4e4b-9f2d-d9cb9f28d31b.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former President Mahamain white and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo It took pains to revive Mahama’s slow-growing economy when we came – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Wee cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Court ‘Wee’ cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Cour...

2 hours ago

GNPC-PetroSA deal: Ive done nothing wrong, I dont see any reason they want me to resign — Freddie Blay GNPC-PetroSA deal: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t see any reason they want me...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Presidential Staffer Kumawu by-election: Stop subjecting your followers to emotional abuse, false hop...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President at IMANI Africa Kumawu by-election results show Ghanaians remain dogmatically partisan – Bright ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Stop wasting time; IMF has said it so convene a national forum for comprehensive...

3 hours ago

We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghanas State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructure to fight cyber crime Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghana’s State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructur...

4 hours ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

Latest: News
body-container-line