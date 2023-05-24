ModernGhana logo
We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
President Akufo-AddoPresident Akufo-Addo
24.05.2023

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is keen on taking all the necessary steps to enjoy the full benefits of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Executive Board of the IMF this month approved a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) meant to help the recovery of the ailing Ghanaian economy.

Speaking at the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha, President Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will try to maintain discipline and adhere to the conditionalities attached to the deal for a successful IMF programme.

"We will try as much as possible to maintain the discipline which is required and the most important requisite for a successful programme,” the President said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government plans to return to the International market to borrow.

“We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back to the International market which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government.

“There is no rush but obviously why not take advantage of global savings, it makes a lot of sense to me,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

Already, government has received $600 million from the International Monetary Fund.

Government must adhere to the conditionalities of the deal to receive the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout after six months.

