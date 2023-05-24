‘I was to speaking about our challenges’ - Youtuber clarifies betrayal of UK-based Nigerian students

Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu has clarified a comment he made about Nigerian students studying in the United Kingdom in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Tiamiyu made headlines and received criticism after he said in an interview with the news outlet that most Nigerians who secure student visas do not travel to the UK to study but have a different motive.

"..the student thing is not real. It is not like they need the degrees. It’s is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people.

“They need the degree as an access road to come into the country, so a lot of these people their priorities shifted real fast," he told BBC.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube account on Wednesday, May 24, he ate humble pie and apologized.

While apologizing, he clarified his intention, noting that what he said wasn't to cause trouble for Nigerian students but to help address their challenges.

Tiamiyu, known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, said he has nothing but love for Nigerian students in the diaspora.

In his words, "I am doing this from reflecting honestly and truthfully on the interview/news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

"If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way, I am deeply and sincerely sorry.

"And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain you feel, I feel even more, because if I could meet you in person, if we could sit in the same space and engage, my heart feels nothing for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me know this is what I have."

His widely criticized comments come in the wake of the new immigration rules that will prevent Nigerian students, and others studying in the UK, from bringing their families as dependants except under specific circumstances.

Under the new rule, which will take effect in January 2024, the UK will remove the permission for international students to switch out of the student route and into work routes before their studies have been completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.

