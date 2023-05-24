ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I was to speaking about our challenges’ - Youtuber clarifies betrayal of UK-based Nigerian students

Social News I was to speaking about our challenges - Youtuber clarifies betrayal of UK-based Nigerian students
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu has clarified a comment he made about Nigerian students studying in the United Kingdom in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Tiamiyu made headlines and received criticism after he said in an interview with the news outlet that most Nigerians who secure student visas do not travel to the UK to study but have a different motive.

"..the student thing is not real. It is not like they need the degrees. It’s is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people.

“They need the degree as an access road to come into the country, so a lot of these people their priorities shifted real fast," he told BBC.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube account on Wednesday, May 24, he ate humble pie and apologized.

While apologizing, he clarified his intention, noting that what he said wasn't to cause trouble for Nigerian students but to help address their challenges.

Tiamiyu, known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, said he has nothing but love for Nigerian students in the diaspora.

In his words, "I am doing this from reflecting honestly and truthfully on the interview/news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

"If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way, I am deeply and sincerely sorry.

"And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain you feel, I feel even more, because if I could meet you in person, if we could sit in the same space and engage, my heart feels nothing for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me know this is what I have."

His widely criticized comments come in the wake of the new immigration rules that will prevent Nigerian students, and others studying in the UK, from bringing their families as dependants except under specific circumstances.

Under the new rule, which will take effect in January 2024, the UK will remove the permission for international students to switch out of the student route and into work routes before their studies have been completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.

Watch the apologies;

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former President Mahamain white and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo It took pains to revive Mahama’s slow-growing economy when we came – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Wee cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Court ‘Wee’ cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Cour...

2 hours ago

GNPC-PetroSA deal: Ive done nothing wrong, I dont see any reason they want me to resign — Freddie Blay GNPC-PetroSA deal: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t see any reason they want me...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Presidential Staffer Kumawu by-election: Stop subjecting your followers to emotional abuse, false hop...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President at IMANI Africa Kumawu by-election results show Ghanaians remain dogmatically partisan – Bright ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Stop wasting time; IMF has said it so convene a national forum for comprehensive...

3 hours ago

We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghanas State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructure to fight cyber crime Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghana’s State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructur...

4 hours ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

Latest: News
body-container-line