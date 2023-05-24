ModernGhana logo
Govt steadfast in improving health facilities in the country — Oti Regional Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, has said government is committed to improving health facilities in the country, hence, the Agenda 111 Hospital projects ongoing across Ghana.

He made the point at an award ceremony for the Covid-19 frontline health and allied workers in Dambai the regional capital on Tuesday.

Seven hundred and seventy-seven health workers were selected in the Oti Regional to receive Covid-19 frontline workers awards of which two received their awards in the Jubilee House in Accra.

Mr Makubu said the government instituted the award to encourage health workers to work hard beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Oti Regional Health Director, Dr Osei Kufou Afre, said a total of 1,036 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the region, with only nine deaths, adding that out of the 1,036 cases, 250 were health workers who contracted the diseases in the line of duty but survived.

He lauded the government for making resources available for the Oti Regional to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

-ISD

