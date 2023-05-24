ModernGhana logo
It took pains to revive Mahama’s slow-growing economy when we came – Akufo-Addo

Former President Mahama[in white] and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
24.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says it took hard work and sacrifices to revive Ghana's economy which was in a slow growth when his government assumed office in 2017.

Speaking at the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, the president noted that the economy was growing at a sluggish 3.4% when his government took over from the Mahama administration.

He revealed that inflation and interest rates were also high, even with the country under an IMF programme.

He said "It took a long time and pains to correct the trajectory of the Ghanaian economy. By the end of my first term, the annual rate of growth had gone up to 7 percent, we had now stabilized our currency, the interest rate was on a steep decline, and inflation also."

The President added that before the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ghana had achieved macroeconomic stability and rapid growth.

However, the pandemic and global crisis, Nana Akufo-Addo lamented, derailed the economic gains made under his administration.

The cedi depreciated sharply, interest rates soared, inflation surged and the balance of payments pressures mounted, he said.

According to the President, these external shocks "is what basically forced us [Ghana] to go to seek the assistance of the International Monetary Fund" through the recently approved $3 billion IMF program.

