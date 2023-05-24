‘I’m extremely grateful’ – NPA Boss humbled by award as ‘Outstanding Public Leader of 2022’

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has expressed delight at winning the Outstanding Public Leader 2022 award presented to him at the Ghana CEO Summit.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid received the award at the 7th edition of the Ghana CEO summit held on Monday, May 21.

The NPA boss conveyed his profound gratitude to the organizers of the Ghana CEO summit for bestowing on him the Outstanding Public Leader award.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the former Information Minister said: "I was the recipient of the award for “Outstanding Public Leader for the year 2022” at the just-ended 7th Edition of the Ghana CEO summit.

"I’m extremely grateful to the Board, Management and Staff of the National Petroleum for their continuous support,” he added.

The award comes as a recognition of his achievements and impact as head of the NPA, which regulates the petroleum downstream sector in Ghana.