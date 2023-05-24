Residents of Kpone protest continual increase in utility tariffs

24.05.2023 LISTEN

Hundreds of Kpone residents in the Greater Accra Region's Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have expressed their displeasure with the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) for the continuous hike in utility bills.

According to them, electricity costs have already risen this year, and the majority of them are struggling to keep up due to the country's current economic instability.

This was revealed during a random survey performed over the weekend in Kpone.

Some residents stated that, despite the earlier rise, utility firms had not provided them with the best service, which would enhance their readiness to pay more for such services.

They asked the government to act fast to address the issue and urged utility companies to invest in order to provide better services to customers.

A resident, Madam Patience Daemashie, stated that while she does not use power for industrial reasons, she cannot afford to buy it on a regular basis since it has become unreasonably expensive.

"I used to buy GHC30.00 prepaid and it could last a week, but now if I buy the same amount, it only lasts a day or two, even though I'm not using it for any business," she added.

Madam Hannah Imprieme, the owner of a cold store, stated that the increase in expenses, notably power, has had an impact on her business, forcing her to hike the pricing of her fish and other products.

She went on to say that her company is entirely reliant on power and that if costs rise, she will be compelled to raise the prices of her products.

Madam Imprieme encouraged the government to reduce the cost of these utility bills so that they could sell their products at a lesser price.

Taxi driver Mr. Frank Lartey observed, "Their services are very poor even after raising the prices; lights go out without notice at any time, and so does water, and they expect us to pay more for these services; it's very pathetic."

Mrs Mary Tetteh, a food vendor, also stated that the increase in bills has placed a significant burden on her food company because she must raise her food pricing.

"I buy fish and other meats at a higher price because the owners of the cold stores have raised their prices, driving my customers away," she added.

Residents requested the government and the utility regulating body to change utility tariffs in order for utilities to cut their prices as well.

-CDA Consult