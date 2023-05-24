C/R: Three-storey building in a waterlogged area collapses at Winneba

24.05.2023 LISTEN

A building has collapsed at Winneba in the Efutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The three-storey building which houses 15 tenants collapsed on Tuesday, May 23.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that no casualty was recorded as all the tenants managed to escape.

Speaking to Adom News, DO2 Kwesi Hugues, the Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander disclosed that the tenants exited the building before it collapsed.

However, no one was able to pick up any of their properties with several valuables including Television sets reportedly destroyed.

According to DO2 Kwesi Hugues, preliminary investigations have revealed that the three-storey building was put up in a waterlogged area.

The owner of the building is also being accused of using inferior materials to build the house.

In his conversation with the media, DO2 Kwesi Hugues urged Ghanaians to always be mindful of where they build.

He stressed that when building, quality materials must be used to avoid the rampant collapse of buildings.