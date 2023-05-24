ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.05.2023 Social News

C/R: Three-storey building in a waterlogged area collapses at Winneba

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CR: Three-storey building in awaterlogged area collapses at Winneba
24.05.2023 LISTEN

A building has collapsed at Winneba in the Efutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The three-storey building which houses 15 tenants collapsed on Tuesday, May 23.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that no casualty was recorded as all the tenants managed to escape.

Speaking to Adom News, DO2 Kwesi Hugues, the Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander disclosed that the tenants exited the building before it collapsed.

However, no one was able to pick up any of their properties with several valuables including Television sets reportedly destroyed.

According to DO2 Kwesi Hugues, preliminary investigations have revealed that the three-storey building was put up in a waterlogged area.

The owner of the building is also being accused of using inferior materials to build the house.

In his conversation with the media, DO2 Kwesi Hugues urged Ghanaians to always be mindful of where they build.

He stressed that when building, quality materials must be used to avoid the rampant collapse of buildings.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 minute ago

SHOCKING! China may take over Ghanas minerals, electricity revenue, others due to loan defaults SHOCKING! China may take over Ghana’s minerals, electricity revenue, others due ...

1 minute ago

Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Labor would resist any unnecessary imposition of hardships without show of sacri...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo It appears the IMF is no longer a serious institution; they are no longer bold –...

1 hour ago

CR: Three-storey building in awaterlogged area collapses at Winneba C/R: Three-storey building in a waterlogged area collapses at Winneba

5 hours ago

CR: Five snakes invade classroom, chase school children during class hours C/R: Five snakes invade classroom, chase school children during class hours

5 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Akufo-Addo congratulates EC for organizing 'the best elections' in the 4th Republic Kumawu by-election: Akufo-Addo congratulates EC for organizing 'the best electio...

5 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: We more attractive, poised to increase votes in Ashanti region come 2024 — NDC Kumawu by-election: We more attractive, poised to increase votes in Ashanti regi...

5 hours ago

GBC meets FWSC for a resolution over unmerited allowances GBC meets FWSC for a resolution over unmerited allowances

5 hours ago

We will not listen to anymore promises should we resume picketing – Pensioner Bondholders We will not listen to anymore promises should we resume picketing – Pensioner Bo...

Latest: News
body-container-line