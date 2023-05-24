ModernGhana logo
Kumawu by-election: Akufo-Addo congratulates EC for organizing 'the best elections' in the 4th Republic

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Jean-Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) for successfully conducting the by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23.

The President in a statement said “I congratulate further the NPP, NDC and the two independent candidates for their contribution to this positive outcome. I congratulate, also, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for maintaining its tradition of organizing the best elections in the 4th Republic.”

During the byelections, the NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.

Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah had 62 votes.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated him.
He said “I congratulate Ernest Yaw Anim, the NPP parliamentary candidate, for his 71% emphatic victory in the by-election. He, and the national, regional, constituency and polling station executives and party workers of the NPP are to be strongly commended for their outstanding work, which has brought about this excellent result, recording one of the highest turnouts in a by-election in the history of the 4th Republic.

“I am confident that he will make an effective representative of the people of Kumawu in Parliament. The elephant continues to be on the march.”

Below is his full post…
I congratulate warmly the people of Kumawu on conducting a peaceful, credible and transparent by-election, on 23rd May 2023, to elect their new Member of Parliament, which has given another big boost to Ghanaian democracy.

I congratulate further the NPP, NDC and the two independent candidates for their contribution to this positive outcome. I congratulate, also, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for maintaining its tradition of organizing the best elections in the 4th Republic.

Finally, I congratulate Ernest Yaw Anim, the NPP parliamentary candidate, for his 71% emphatic victory in the by-election. He, and the national, regional, constituency and polling station executives and party workers of the NPP are to be strongly commended for their outstanding work, which has brought about this excellent result, recording one of the highest turnouts in a by-election in the history of the 4th Republic. I am confident that he will make an effective representative of the people of Kumawu in Parliament. The elephant continues to be on the march.

God bless Ernest Yaw Anim, the people of Kumawu and Ghanaian democracy, and may God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.

