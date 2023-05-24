‘Go and make Kumawu proud’ – Bawumia congratulates MP-elect Ernest Anim

24.05.2023 LISTEN

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Ernest Yaw Anim on his election as the new Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In a post on Twitter, the Vice President admonished the MP-elect to work to make Kumawu proud.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia further urged Ernest Yaw Anim to make a mark when he begins his work in Parliament.

“Congratulations to Ernest Yaw Anim and Kumawu for this victory.

“Anim, go and make Kumawu proud and leave an indelible mark in Parliament,” Dr. Bawumia shared.

The Kumawu by-election was held on Tuesday, May 23.

At the end of the polls, Ernest Anim, the NPP candidate was declared the winner after polling 15,264 of the total vote cast representing 70.91%.

He beat the NDC Parliamentary candidate Kwasi Amankwaa and two other Independent Candidates.